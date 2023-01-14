WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo reunites with Real Madrid teammates in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo with the Real Madrid players |

Cristiano Ronaldo met with teammates from his former club Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The Madrid-based club is currently in Riyadh for the Spanish Supercup match against Barcelona. The players and the coach Carlo Ancelotti were greeted by Ronaldo ahead of the match. The Spanish club posted the video of the reunion on social media. Ronaldo was pictured with coach Ancelotti, and support staff. The Portuguese superstar also spoke to Brazilian players Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the gym and dressing rooms.

It's Ronaldo vs Messi

Earlier, Rudi Garcia, the coach of Al Nassr, revealed that Ronaldo will make his debut for the Saudi Arabian club as part of an exhibition team in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which could pit him against Lionel Messi, reported Skysports. The star forward has been suspended by the Football Association for knocking a phone out of the hand of a young supporter following Manchester United's defeat at Everton in April. It has pushed back Ronaldo's much-anticipated debut, which is now expected to take place in a showcase match against PSG in Riyadh on January 19, complicating Garcia's domestic planning.

Al Nassr coach not happy

"It won't be with the Al Nassr jersey. It will be a mix between Al Hilal and Al Nassr. As the coach of Al Nassr, I cannot be happy with this match. For development, to see PSG, to see the great Parisian players, indeed it is a good thing. But we have a championship game three days later," Skysports quoted Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia as saying. "In terms of scheduling, it could have been better thought out. But it's not a big deal... We are in the lead, we are happy. It is a difficult championship to win, but we intend to do it," Garcia added.

Ronaldo's like Pele

Garcia has also stated that his task is to help Ronaldo rediscover his love for the game after a difficult year. "The only thing I want is for him to enjoy playing football again and smile. In recent months, between Manchester United, the national team and also at a private level, he has not had easy moments. If he finds the pleasure of playing again, a good goal will be achieved," he said. Garcia compared Ronaldo's arrival in Saudi Arabia to Pele's game-changing partnership with the New York Cosmos in 1975, which sparked massive interest in football in the United States. "It's a bit like Pele's arrival, especially for the development of football, sport and culture in Saudi Arabia," Garcia said.