Al Hilal reportedly offer Lionel Messi bumper $300 million a year deal to join Saudi league and compete with Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Saudi Arabia appear to be all determined to accumulate a galaxy of European stars on home soil. The blockbusters signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al Nassr making him the World's highest paid athlete highlights the ambition of the Kingdom nation. Ronaldo's signing could be a precedent for things to come just like David Beckham's landing on American soil from Real Madrid more than a decade ago.

Kingdom want Messi vs Ronaldo

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo Al Nassr rivals Al Hilal are planning to offer a bumper deal of $300 million that will dwarf Ronaldo's $220 million a year contract.

The Argentine, 35, is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. Reports have claimed he has a "verbal agreement" with the Ligue 1 champions to extend his stay in the French capital.

With no formal agreement in place, the Saudi side will look to tempt the the World champions with a lucarative contract.

Al Hilal and Al Nassr are arch rivals and make up the highly volatile Riyadh Derby. Al Hilal currently sit third in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind table toppers Al Nassr.