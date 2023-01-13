Shocking! Cristiano Ronaldo left out of FIFA Best award: Here's the list of Top 10 contenders for the individual glory

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
Lionel Messi (Argentina/PSG): Messi led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 crown and is a huge favourite to win the award
AFP
Kylian Mbappe (France/PSG): The French striker missed out on a second FIFA World Cup trophy after team's loss to Argentina in the final
AFP
Neymar (Brazil/PSG): The Brazilian striker had a mixed year as his team were knocked out in the quarterfinlas of the FIFA World Cup the forward won the French league title with PSG
AFP
Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool): The Reds forward reached the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid
AFP
Vinícius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid): The Brazilian forward won the UEFA Champions League with the Madrid club. However, he had an unimpressive FIFA World Cup in Qatar
AFP
Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid): The French forward missed out on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar due injury but the highlight of the season for the veteran striker was the UEFA Champions League trophy with the Madrid-based club
AFP
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City): The Belgian won the EPL title with the Manchester-based club but failed to fire his country to glory at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
AFP
Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City): The Norwegian has been in top form for the English champions has already netted 20 goals this season
Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona): The star striker joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich and has been steadily netting goals. He too had an unimpressive FIFA World Cup
AFP
Jude Bellingham (England/Borussia Dortmund): The English midfielder took the FIFA World Cup by storm and is touted as the next superstar
AFP
