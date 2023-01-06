e-Paper Get App
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez set to break Saudi Arabia law; more details inside

Ronaldo signed a 2.5-year contract worth USD 75 million a year with Al Nassr on December 30.

Friday, January 06, 2023
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez might get themselves in trouble just days after their arrival in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo signed a 2.5-year contract worth USD 75 million a year with Al Nassr on December 30.

article-image

The Portuguese superstar and the Argentine model have been together since 2017 but are not married. Under the Saudi laws, it is illegal to live in the same house without being married. However, as per Spanish news agency EFE due to Ronaldo’s status as one of the most marketable athletes in the world, the Portuguese star is unlikely to be punished.

Laws to be tweaked?

Quoting two separate Saudi lawyers, the legal professionals expected the relevant authorities to not become involved in Ronaldo’s situation. One said: “Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and do not persecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime. “The Saudi Arabian authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter [in the case of foreigners], but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage,” added the other.

