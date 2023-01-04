'To come to South Africa...': Cristiano Ronaldo makes huge mistake during Al Nassr unveiling, watch...

e-Paper Get App
Ronaldo will be wearing the famed No. 7 jersey at the club and compete in the Saudi Pro League

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled in front of thousands of fans at the Mrsool Park stadium on Tuesday night. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United got a grand welcome at the Saudi Arabian club which broke all records to sign the 37-year-old in a historic two-and-a-half-year deal.

Chants of "Ronaldo...Ronaldo...Ronaldo" reverberated all around the stadium as the footballer stood in the middle along with club president Musalli Al-Muammar. After the unveiling, the striker addressed the media wearing a blazer. And while answering a question, a nervous looking Ronaldo mistook Saudi Arabia for South Africa.

Al Nassr's famed home ground

The King Saudi University Stadium is the home ground for Al Nassr and has a capacity of 25,000. Ronaldo will be wearing the famed No. 7 jersey at the club and compete in the Saudi Pro League.

Proud Ron

“I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge,” Ronaldo said at a news conference before his unveiling. "I want to give a different vision of the country and the football. In Europe my work is done, I won everything. I played for the most important clubs in Europe. For me now, it's a new challenge. For me it’s not the end of my career coming to Saudi Arabia, and I’m not worried about what people say.”

