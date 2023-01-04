'It's a new challenge': Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled as Al Nassr’s player in grand ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday
Ronaldo was presented to thousands of fans at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park against a backdrop of fireworks and smoke machines
The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward will play in the Saudi Pro League after rejecting offers from Europe, North America and beyond
The 37-year-old has signed a contract believed to be worth £200million a season and is now relishing a new challenge in the Middle East
“I'm so proud to make this big decision in my life and football,” said Ronaldo at his official unveiling to the media. "I want to give a different vision of the country and football. In Europe my work is done, I won everything. I played for the most important clubs in Europe. For me now, it's a new challenge.”
Ronaldo claims he had many offers to continue his career at clubs from all over the world, but stressed he gave his word to Al Nassr. “I can say now I had many opportunities in Europe; many clubs in Brazil, Australia, US, even in Portugal; many clubs tried to sign me. But I gave my word to this club for the opportunity to develop, not only football, but the other parts of this amazing country.”
The Portugal captain delivered a damning verdict of those criticising his decision to move to Saudi Arabia. “Many people speak and give their opinions, but they don’t know anything about football,” he explained. “In the last 10 or 15 years, you have seen how football has evolved. If you look at the example of the World Cup, the only team that beat the champions were Saudi Arabia; don’t forget that.”
“I am coming here to win, to play and enjoy my football. I want to be part of the success and culture of the country. I’m here together with the people of Al Nassr, my coach, and the president.”
