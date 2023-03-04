Watch: All is well between Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar as duo hug it out in Indore

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar seemed to have sorted out their differences as the two were seen hugging each other during the third Test in Indore.

India lost the third Test against Australia by 9 wickets but still lead the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. India retained the BGT after winning the second Test in Delhi last month.

Jadeja and Manjrekar's relationship soured when the latter repeatedly criticsed the former for his cricketing abilities a few years ago.

Manjrekar has been critical of Jadeja ever since but the latter proved to be a force to be reckoned with with his performances in all three formats for India in the last few years.

The duo also had a verbal war on Twitter after Manjrekar expressed his displeasure at Jadeja and called him a 'bits and pieces player' before the 2019 ODI World Cup.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50 over cricket. In test match, he is a pure bowler. But in 50 over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had while commentating in a match between India and Bangladesh in 2019.

Jadeja hit back at Manjrekar as he urged the cricketer-turned-commentator to treat him with respect.

"Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja tweeted.

Jadeja leading with the ball in BGT 2023

But things are better now as Jadeja has improved with both bat and ball by leaps and bounds.

He is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series with 21 scalps from three matches, ahead of Nathan Lyon (19) and Ravichandran Ashwin (18). He has also scored 107 runs in the Test series at an average of over 26 with 70 being his highest score.