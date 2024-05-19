'Best Thing To Happen Today Was Dhoni Hitting That Six': Dinesh Karthik Jokes In Dressing Room Speech After RCB's Win Over CSK; Video

Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik made a special mention to MS Dhoni's colossal 110 meters six in the IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The right-handed batter joked that Dhoni's six allowed them to have a new ball, eventually helping them get the wicket.

With 17 required off the final 6 deliveries for the Super Kings to seal a playoff spot, Dhoni helped a poor ball for a six behind the wicket. However, the slower delivery from Yash Dayal got the better of the 42-year-old, from where it was all smooth sailing to a 27-run victory.

Eloquent, Cheeky and Funny: DK’s Dressing Room Masterclass 🤩



"We have within our grasp, to do something, where people will remember us for many many decades. They'll say wow, that RCB team was special." ❤️

In the video uploaded by RCB's official social media handle, Karthik claimed and praised Dayal, saying:

"The best thing to happen today was Dhoni hitting that six outside the ground, and we got a new ball, which was much better to bowl with. Yash, that was good bowling. When in doubt, always bowl a hip-high full toss on leg stump. Wherever he is, it’s a good mantra to follow when the ball is wet."

"People will remember this team for a very very long time" - Dinesh Karthik

Nevertheless, Karthik, who is set to retire after IPL 2024, believes everyone will remember this team for a long time, given their never-say-die attitude.

"Jokes apart, we should be really proud of the journey we are having. People will always remember certain journeys. The way we have come back after 8 games, winning 6 games, people will remember this team for a very very long time."

The Royal Challengers will either face the Rajasthan Royals or SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.