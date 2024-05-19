 'Best Thing To Happen Today Was Dhoni Hitting That Six': Dinesh Karthik Jokes In Dressing Room Speech After RCB's Win Over CSK; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Best Thing To Happen Today Was Dhoni Hitting That Six': Dinesh Karthik Jokes In Dressing Room Speech After RCB's Win Over CSK; Video

'Best Thing To Happen Today Was Dhoni Hitting That Six': Dinesh Karthik Jokes In Dressing Room Speech After RCB's Win Over CSK; Video

Dinesh Karthik made a special mention to MS Dhoni's colossal six during his dressing room speech after RCB's victory over CSK.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik made a special mention to MS Dhoni's colossal 110 meters six in the IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The right-handed batter joked that Dhoni's six allowed them to have a new ball, eventually helping them get the wicket.

With 17 required off the final 6 deliveries for the Super Kings to seal a playoff spot, Dhoni helped a poor ball for a six behind the wicket. However, the slower delivery from Yash Dayal got the better of the 42-year-old, from where it was all smooth sailing to a 27-run victory.

In the video uploaded by RCB's official social media handle, Karthik claimed and praised Dayal, saying:

"The best thing to happen today was Dhoni hitting that six outside the ground, and we got a new ball, which was much better to bowl with. Yash, that was good bowling. When in doubt, always bowl a hip-high full toss on leg stump. Wherever he is, it’s a good mantra to follow when the ball is wet."

"People will remember this team for a very very long time" - Dinesh Karthik

Nevertheless, Karthik, who is set to retire after IPL 2024, believes everyone will remember this team for a long time, given their never-say-die attitude.

"Jokes apart, we should be really proud of the journey we are having. People will always remember certain journeys. The way we have come back after 8 games, winning 6 games, people will remember this team for a very very long time."

The Royal Challengers will either face the Rajasthan Royals or SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Best Thing To Happen Today Was Dhoni Hitting That Six': Dinesh Karthik Jokes In Dressing Room...

'Best Thing To Happen Today Was Dhoni Hitting That Six': Dinesh Karthik Jokes In Dressing Room...

Video: Chants Of 'Kohli, Kohli' Engulf Bengaluru Streets After RCB Stun CSK To Reach IPL 2024...

Video: Chants Of 'Kohli, Kohli' Engulf Bengaluru Streets After RCB Stun CSK To Reach IPL 2024...

X User Stunned As His Techie Colleague Turns Out To Be Saurabh Netravalkar, Member Of USA's T20...

X User Stunned As His Techie Colleague Turns Out To Be Saurabh Netravalkar, Member Of USA's T20...

Video: Anushka Sharma's Emotional Celebration As RCB's Remarkable Turnaround Culminates In IPL 2024...

Video: Anushka Sharma's Emotional Celebration As RCB's Remarkable Turnaround Culminates In IPL 2024...

Video: Contrasting Emotions On Virat Kohli's And MS Dhoni's Face As RCB Stun CSK To Sneak Into IPL...

Video: Contrasting Emotions On Virat Kohli's And MS Dhoni's Face As RCB Stun CSK To Sneak Into IPL...