Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja on wasted review: 'B***dike dekh ball kaha lag raha hai'; Watch

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is infamous for asking his captain to take reviews off his own bowling as he always doubts the on-field umpire's decisions when it comes to leg-before wicket appeals.

And once again Jadeja was guilty for asking for a review when the ball was clearly missing the stumps on Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia in Indore on Wednesday.

The incident occured in the sixth over with Usman Khawana was on strike with Jadeja bowling. The ball hit the left-handed batter's front pad after turning sharply into him and the Indian players went up in appeal.

On-field umpire Joel Wilson shook his head saying "Not Out" as he thought that the ball would have missed the leg-stump.

But Jadeja was convinced that the umpire made a mistake and begged captain Rohit Sharma to use the Decision Review System.

A reluctant Rohit made the sign for the review but it turned out to be a wrong call as the replays showed that the ball was missing the leg-stump by a big margin.

An irritated Rohit then abused Jadeja for his error in judgement yet again. The video of the hilarious incident is going viral on social media.

Incidentally, India lost all three reviews when Jadeja was bowling. Jadeja though, picked four wickets to keep India in the hunt.

Australia reached 156 for 4 by the end of play with a lead of 47 runs over India, who were bowled out for 109 after Matthew Kuhnemann picked five wickets in just his second Test match.

Usman Khawaja starred for the visitors with 60 runs as Australia sat in the driver's seat by the end of the first day.