Harbhajan Singh on vacant Team India vice-captaincy position: 'Give it to Ravindra Jadeja'

Ravindra Jadeja | File Photo

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed Ravindra Jadeja to become India's vice-captaincy in Test cricket, and said that it will give the all-rounder added responsibility.

KL Rahul was dropped from the vice-captaincy role after a poor show in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and India have not named a replacement. India have taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but Rohit Sharma's men need to keep the winning momentum going in order to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

With Rahul's place in the XI in doubt once again, Harbhajan Singh said Jadeja's consistency with both bat and ball should be rewarded and that he is arguably the best all-rounder in recent times in whites.

"India don't have a vice-captain. Who can be your next vice-captain? I believe that a player who is captain or vice-captain should be a definite starter in the XI, regardless of whether you play in India or abroad," Harbhajan asked in his YouTube show. "I think that kind of a player is Ravindra Jadeja. I think the vice-captaincy now should be given to Jadeja because it will give him more responsibility. He has been playing really well. As a senior player, he has played for a long time. He is at the peak of his abilities in his batting and bowling," he added.

"I don't think there is any all-rounder in the world who is better than Ravindra Jadeja. Ben Stokes is in that league, he is also a big-match player. I think if you look at his performance, his batting has clicked. It seems as if he will score in every match. He should get vice-captaincy in Tests. He can get it in ODIs. This is my thought," he added.