IND vs AUS, BGT: Ravindra Jadeja becomes fastest Indian all-rounder to 250 Test wickets and 2,500 runs

IND vs AUS, BGT: Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Usman Khawaja on 81 to complete 250 wickets in Test cricket on Day 1 of the Delhi Test.

Rohan SenUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed 250 Test wickets on Friday in the ongoing second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Jadeja picked up the wickets of a well-set Usman Khawaja to achieve the feat in the second session of the Delhi Test.

Khawaja was dismissed by Jaddu in the 46th over of the Test when he was batting on 81 thanks to a brilliant one-handed catch by KL Rahul.

The 34-year-old is the 8th Indian to grab 250 wickets in the format behind Anil Kumble (619), Ravichandran Ashwin (460), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311), Zaheer Khan (311) and Bishen Singh Bedi (266).

Jadeja also became the fastest Indian and second fastest all-rounder overall to achieve the double of 250 Test wickets and 2,500 runs in the format.

He achieved this feat in his 62nd Test behind England legend Ian Botham, who set the record in his 55th match.

Botham ended up with 5,200 runs and 383 wickets in Tests while Jadeja is currently on 2,593 runs and 250 wickets.

Australia in trouble again

Khawaja's dismissal reduced Australia to 167 for 5 after they won the toss and elected to bat first.

