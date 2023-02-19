IND vs AUS, BGT: Lyon asks Jadeja to follow him on Instagram, India all-rounder obliges for 24 hours

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is going to follow Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, but there is a catch.

The left-arm off-spinner is going to follow Lyon for 24 hours after Lyon's friendly on-field banter with Jadeja.

Jadeja posted on Instagram that he is going to follow Lyon for 24 hours after the Aussie asked him to during Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australa in Delhi on Sunday.

Jadeja bagged 10 wickets in the match while Lyon picked 7 as spinners dominated the proceedings in Delhi over the course of the three days.

"Following my friend @nath.lyon421 for 24 hrs," Jadeja posted on Instagram.

India decimate Australia again

India stunned Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

The match ended inside 3 days once again as the hosts turned up pressure on the visitors through spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia were ahead of India by 62 runs when they began Day 3 at 61/1 but the entire team collapsed in the first session, getting bowled out for 113 in 31.1 overs with Jadeja taking 7 wickets and Ashwin grabbing the rest three.