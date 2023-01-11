Virat Kohli gets candid after 45th ODI hundred: 'You have to play every game like it's your last'

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli smashed his 45th hundred to lead the team to victory over Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series played in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Kohli it seems has hit a purple patch in his career once again after a poor run of form across formats. From not scoring an international century since November 2019, the 34-year-old has now hit two in succession in ODIs in the space of a month.

His 113 off just 87 balls helped India post a mammoth 373 for 7 which they successfully defended by restricting the Lankans to 306 for 8 in 50 overs to win comfortably by 67 runs.

Talking about his 73rd international hundred, Kohli said, "I don't think there was anything different. My preparation and intent always remain the same. I thought I was hitting the ball nicely.

"Tried to get a comfortable total for us on the board. The one thing I learnt was desperation doesn't get you anywhere. You do not need to complicate things. You go out there and play without any fear, I can't hold on to things.

"You have to play for the right reasons and almost play every game like it's your last and just be happy about it," Kohli said after his Player of the Match performance.

VK in a 'Happy Space'

Kohli went on to add that he is finally in the right space of mind as far as his career is concerned after enduring a tough few years as fans and critics kept putting pressure on him to score a century in either format of the game.

"The game is going to move on. I am not going to play forever, I am in a happy space and enjoying my time playing," Kohli said.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 12.

Kohli's Record-Breaking Century

Kohli's knock saw him equal Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries against a team with 9. Tendulkar had achieved the same feat against Australia in 50-overs cricket.

He also matched Tendulkar's record for most ODI hunreds in a single country. He now has 20 centuries in India, the same as the Master Blaster on home soil.