IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Umran Malik star as India overcome Dasun Shanaka hundred to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs

India produced yet another clinical performance to keep their winning momentum going as they beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series in Guwahati.

Chasing a mammoth 374 for victory, Sri Lanka could only manage 306 for 8 in 50 overs after captain Dasun Shanaka slammed his maiden ODI hundred and remained not out on 108.

Umran Malik starred with the ball for India with three wickets while Mohammed Siraj took two and Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya took one each to cap off a brilliant effort on the field after Virat Kohli's sublime hundred.

Malik, during the course of his first spell, broke his own record for the fastest ball by an Indian in international cricket when he clocked a delivery at 156 kph in his second over.

Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Hundred

The match was dominated by Virat Kohli in the first innings as he smashed his 45th ODI hundred and ninth against Sri Lanka to help India post 373 for 7, the highest total in the format at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Kohli got to his three figures in just 80 balls to score back-to-back hundreds in the format after his 113 against Bangladesh at Chattogram.

He got out for 113 once again off 87 balls with 12 fours and a six. Kohli batted with a strike rate of nearly 130 after coming in at 143 for 1. Captain Rohit Sharma was the next-best batter with 83 while Shubman Gill also contributed with a fluent 70 off 60 balls.

Kohli's knock saw him equal Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries against a team with 9. He also matched Tendulkar's record for most ODI hunreds in a single country. He now has 20 centuries in India, the same as the Master Blaster.