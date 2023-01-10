Umran Malik breaks own record for fastest delivery by an Indian in international cricket with 156 kmph thunderbolt

Umran Malik breaks own record for fastest delivery by an Indian in international cricket with 156kmph thunderbolt

India fast bowler Umran Malik broke yet another speed record on Tuesday during the ongoing first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

The right-arm speedster bowled a delivery at 156 Kmph during the match to break his own record for the fastest ball by an Indian in international cricket.

Umran achieved the feat in his second over during Sri Lanka's run chase of 374 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Malik's speeds in the 14th over of the innings read - 147, 151, 151, 156, 146 & 145.

Umran goes faster and faster

Umran's previous fastest ball in international cricket was clocked at 155 kmph, which he achieved in the first T20I against Sri Lanka last week. The Jammu-born pacer shattered Jasprit Bumrah's record of 153.36 kmph.

The 23-year-old now holds the record for bowling the fastest ball by an Indian in ODIs, T20Is and the Indian Premier League (157 kmph).

His record in the IPL came last year while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals. The delivery was the second fastest of IPL 2022 just behind Lockie Ferguson’s 157.3 kph delivery.

Virat Kohli 113 takes India to 373

India meanwhile, posted 373 for 7 thanks to Virat Kohli's 113 and 83 from captain Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill also contributed with a fluent 70 off 60 balls while KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 39 and 28, respectively.

Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's records for the most ODI hundreds (9) against a single opponent and the most centuries in a country with 20 in India.