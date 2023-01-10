IND vs SL, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Series set to mark the start of a crucial year ahead of ODI World Cup

10 January 2023 12:34 PM IST
Indian team management has decided to stick with Shubman Gill which means Ishan Kishan will be limited to the bench despite scoring a double century in the last game against Bangaladesh. Captain Rohit Sharma will be the other opener to pair up with Gill at the start of the innings
A lot of questions remained over the choice of openers for the ODI series. Shubman Gill and Ishan kishan deputised for senior pros Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul during the Bangladesh series.
After a 2-1 T20I series win against Sri Lanka, India are all set to turn their focus towards ODIs against the Dasun Shanaka-led side, with the series kickstarting from ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. With the series all set to mark the start of a crucial year as the ODI World Cup will be held in India in October-November, the hosts' have been hit hard by a late pull-out of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a precautionary measure, thus extending his delay into playing competitive cricket since suffering a reoccurrence of back injury in September 2022, which also saw him miss Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.
