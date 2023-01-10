e-Paper Get App
Ahead of the match 1st OD between India and Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma greeted his fans in Assam. A young fan of the Indian cricketer got into tears after seeing his "idol" in front of him. The video from their quick conversation has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Rohit Sharma meets young fan at Guwahati stadium, emotional video goes viral | Twitter
Assam: It's just hours left to witness the first ODI series of IND vs SL ODI from Guwahati. Ahead of the game scheduled on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma addressed the media and also greeted his fans in Assam. A young fan of the Indian cricketer got into tears after seeing his "idol" in front of him. The video from their quick conversation has gone viral on social media. Watch:

article-image

In the video, we can see Rohit Sharma turning the kid's tears into a joyous smile. “Rone ka kya baat hai, chota bacha hai tu,” (Why are you crying, you are just a small kid)," the India captain can be heard saying in the viral video.

Stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the side while on the other, unfit pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will yet again miss the action as India take on SL in the 1st ODI at Guwahati on Tuesday. The match can be watched live on Disney+Hotstar since the start at 1.30 pm.

article-image
article-image

