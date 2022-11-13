T20 World Cup 2022: After Mohammad Akhtar, Pakistan finds new meme guy from cricket stadium during PAK vs ENG final match

e-Paper Get App
Be it the 'Maaro mujhe maaro' meme guy or the angry Pakistan fan who have gone viral for their hilarious content, the country might have failed winning the trophy but not in finding yet another meme-worthy person

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Remember the ‘angry’ Pakistani fan meme guy? Active internet users would know him by name "Mohammad Akhtar" whose disappointed looks from the stadium made him meme sensation from the Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Similar to Akhtar, here's another one nailing the pose, and this time it's from Sunday's PAK vs ENG World Cup finals.

A Pakistani fan dressed in the relevant jersey to cheer his team was spotted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground while he expressed his frustration towards his national team playing on field. As soon as the camera panned to him, netizens found their new meme guy from Pakistan, and no doubt the pose almost seems no change from Akhtar.

Check reactions:

Talking of the T20 WC final match held on Sunday, top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

article-image

