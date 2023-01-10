Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's records after 45th ODI hundred, 9th against Sri Lanka

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday added another feather to his already-illustrious cap as he equalled two records set by Sachin Tendulkar after slamming his 45th ODI hundred.

Kohli smashed his 9th ODI hundred against Sri Lanka to match his own and Tendulkar's record for most centuries in the format against a particular team. Kohli also has 9 hundreds against West Indies while Tendulkar also had the same number of tons against Australia.

Kohli also equalled Tendulkar's record for most ODI hunreds in a single country. He now has 20 centuries in India, the same as Tendulkar. South Africa's Hashim Amla and Austsralia's Ricky Ponting are tied for the second place with 14 hundreds in their home countries.

India also broke a team record in the ongoing first ODI against Sri Lanka. India went past the 350-run mark for the ninth time against Sri Lanka which is the for a team against an opponent, surpassing eight by Australia against India.

Virat Kohli Produces Another Gem

Kohli got to his three figures in just 80 balls to score back-to-back hundreds in the format after his 113 against Bangladesh at Chattogram.

He got out for 113 once again off 87 balls with 12 fours and a six. Kohli batted with a strike rate of nearly 130 after coming in at 143 for 1.

India meanwhile, posted 373 for 7 thanks to Kohli's century and 83 from captain Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill also contributed with a fluent 70 off 60 balls while KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 39 and 28, respectively.