IND vs SL: Virat Kohli set to break Sachin Tendulkar's all-time records in ODIs

Virat Kohli returned to the India ODI squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday. Kohli will be eyeing another ODI milestone as he is just a century behind Sachin Tendulkar who has 20 ODI tons at home in 164 matches. While Kolhi has 19 to his name in 101 matches.

More records set to be broken

Kohli scored an ODI century during India’s tour of Bangladesh to end a 1214-day drought. The former India skipper went past Australia batting great Ricky Ponting when he last scored an ODI century. The star batsman will be eyeing another record when he walks to bat against Sri Lanka. The middle-order batsman has 12,471 ODI runs and needs 180 more runs to enter the Top 5 of the all-time run-getters in ODIs. He is only behind Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene in the elite list.

Meanwhile, Kohli now has 72 international 100s, a record only bettered by Tendulkar, who has 100 international tons to his name. Kohli is just six ODI centuries away from breaking Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in the format. Kohli has 44 ODI centuries, whereas Tendulkar has scored 49 ODI hundreds in his career.