Virat Kohli Becomes The Most Searched Cricketer Of All Time On Google (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli has made it to the most searched moments of all time on Google.

According to Google, Kohli is the most searched cricketer of all time in the world. The 35-year-old has been one of the greatest batters in the modern era.

Virat Kohli is often considered one of the immensely popular athletes in the world due to his batting prowess, leadership and his charismatic personality.

If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here’s to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearch pic.twitter.com/MdrXC4ILtr — Google (@Google) December 11, 2023

Kohli has been one of the top performing batsmen over the last decade and a half, breaking several batting records and setting the fitness standards high. Ever since his international debut in 2008, the former India captain has consistently performed well and was touted as the perfect successor to Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli in 2023

The cricketing world witnessed the glimpses of vintage Virat Kohli in 2023. The talismanic batter is currently the second-leading run-getter for India in international cricket this year, aggregating 1934, including 8 centuries and 9 half-centuries, at an average of 66.68 in 34 matches.

Kohli was in sensational form during the World Cup 2023. The 35-year-old shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs in the tournament’s history, amassing 765 runs, including 3 centuries and six half-centuries, at an impressive average of 95.62 in 11 matches.

Kohli has been rested for the white-ball series against South Africa and will return to action for Two Tests. He will look to end his year on a good note by performing well in the first Test against Proteas at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Kohli’s international career

After making his Team India debut in 2008, Kohli has quickly made rapid strides in international cricket and established himself as one of the best batsmen in the world.

Kohli is currently the fourth-leading run-getter in international cricket, amassing 26532 runs, including 80 centuries and 138 half-centuries, at an average of 54.36 in 518 matches.

Former India captain holds the record of 50 centuries in ODI cricket, which he achieved during his 117-run knock in the World Cup 2023 Final against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium.