This Young Sensation Becomes The Most Searched Cricketer In 2023; Leaves Behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

2023 has been quite a year for cricket fans around the world, with the ODI World Cup, Asia Cup and The Ashes making it a more exciting year for cricket.

However, Google Analytics reveals an interesting chart in terms of users searching for particular players throughout the year. The cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have had great years. Under the captaincy of Rohit, India reached the finals of WTC Championship and ODI World Cup and won the Asia Cup (ODI).

Virat Kohli is the most searched cricketer of all time in Google.



Surprisingly, neither Kohli nor Rohit topped the charts as the most searched cricketers, not only in India but also worldwide in 2023. A young Indian sensation has managed to surpass these two legends of the game in terms of being the most searched cricketer in India.

It is none other than young rising star Shubman Gill. The 23-year-old has had quite a year, emerging as the leading run-getter with 2118 runs and performed exceptionally well in IPL 2023. Gill amassed 890 runs and became the Orange Cap winner in the last IPL season.

Rachin Ravindra is the most searched cricketer in 2023

New Zealand sensation Rachin Ravindra has become the most searched cricketer in the world in 2023 as per Google search rankings.

The 23-year-old had an incredible campaign at the ODI World Cup 2023, where he emerged as New Zealand’s highest run-getter with 578 runs, including three centuries and two half-centuries, at an average of 64.22 in 10 matches.

Throughout the World Cup 2023, Rachin has become a trending athlete and cricket fans were searching about him on Google due to his extraordinary performances in the tournament.

Also, Ravindra is the eight most searched athlete in the world behind Darmar Hamlin, Kylian Mbappe, Travis Kelce, Ja Morant, Harry Kane, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Rachin to make IPL Auction debut

Rachin Ravindra has been shortlisted for the much-awaited IPL Auction. He is one of the 333 cricketers who will go under the hammer on December 19 in Dubai.

Ravindra has been listed at a base price of ₹ 50 lakhs at the IPL 2024 Auction. Given his incredible performances at the World Cup, the New Zealand star batter is expected to attract a lot of bids at the auction.