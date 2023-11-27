 IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Replaces Hardik Pandya As Gujarat Titans' Captain
IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Replaces Hardik Pandya As Gujarat Titans' Captain

Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain of the Gujarat Titans, replacing Hardik Pandya in the role.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Hardik Pandya released by the Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024, the franchise has unveiled Shubman Gill as his replacement for the upcoming season. The Titans took to its official Twitter handle and proclaimed the massive development, nearly 24 hours after all the franchises announced their release and retention list.

