With Hardik Pandya released by the Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024, the franchise has unveiled Shubman Gill as his replacement for the upcoming season. The Titans took to its official Twitter handle and proclaimed the massive development, nearly 24 hours after all the franchises announced their release and retention list.
IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Replaces Hardik Pandya As Gujarat Titans' Captain
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 01:16 PM IST