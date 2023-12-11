IPL 2024 Player Auction Full List: 333 Cricketers To Go Under The Hammer On Dec 19; All You Need To Know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is all set to return this month on December 19 where 333 players will go under the hammer in front of 10 franchises for the 2024 season.

The IPL 2024 auction will start at 1 pm in Dubai (2.30 pm IST). This is the first time the IPL auction will be held out of India.

Total Purse Left per Team

CSK - Rs 31.4 crore

DC - Rs 28.95 crore

GT - Rs 38.15 crore

KKR - Rs 32.7 crore

LSG - Rs 13.15 crore

MI - Rs 17.75 crore

PBKS - Rs 29.1 crore

RCB - Rs 23.25 crore

RR - Rs 14.5 crore

SRH - Rs 34 crore

"Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations.

"A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 13 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore," the BCCI announced on Monday.

