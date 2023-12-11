Rishabh Pant Likely To Be 'Impact Player' For Delhi Capitals In IPL 2024: Report

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is likely to be used as an impact player by Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season, according to a report.

Pant has been recovering from the grevious injuries and subsequent surgeries after his horrific car accident on January 1 this year while he was on his way to Dehradun from Delhi.

Visuals of his car crashing into the barriers on the highway and then bursting into flames after landing on the opposite lane went viral on social media on New Year's day.

Pant battled career-threatening injuries in the hospital before he was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent multiple surgeries on his knees.

Team India & DC missing Pant dearly

He has since missed IPL 2023 for Delhi, the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC World Cup 2023 in India as a result of the accident.

David Warner captained DC in Pant's absence in IPL 2023 while Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and KS Bharat have shared the wicketkeeping duties in India's white and red-ball teams this year.

There has been no official announcement of Pant's return to international cricket and the IPL. But a report in RevSportz claims that the 26-year-old could mark his return to professional cricket in IPL 2024 as an impact player for DC.

Impact Player Rule

The ‘Impact Player’ rule allows IPL teams to replace any one member of their playing XI during the match.

The rule was introduced in the IPL this year which allowed a batter or bowler to be replaced in the middle of the game as per match situation, in order to make it more exciting.