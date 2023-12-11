'Rohit Sharma Looks A Bit Bulky But He's As Fit As Virat Kohli': Team India Strength & Conditioning Coach

Team India strength and conditioning coach Ankit Kaliyar recently addressed the issue of captain Rohit Sharma's fitness and weight by comparing him with Virat Kohli, who is one of the fittest professional athletes in the world.

The 36-year-old is the oldest player in all three Indian squads but Rohit has always been among the best fielders and is also quite quick between the wickets.

The Hitman was one of the main reasons behind India's rampaging run in the ICC World Cup 2023 which only came to a halt in the final where the hosts lost to Australia in Ahmedabad.

Kaliyar praises Rohit's fitness

Indian cricket fans and critics have often trolled Rohit over his fluffy appearance and weight but Kaliyar reckons that the skipper is almost as fit at Kohli.

“Rohit Sharma is a fit player. He has good fitness. He looks a bit bulky but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. He is as fit as Virat Kohli.

"He looks like he is bulky but we have seen him on the field. His agility and mobility are amazing. He is among the fittest cricketers,” Kaliyar told the Times of India.

Fitness King Kohli

Kaliyar also credited Kohli for bringing in the fitness culture in the Indian team after he became the captain in all three formats before Rohit took over.

"Virat is a leading example when it comes to fitness. He has created a culture of fitness in the team. When your top player is so fit, then you become an example for others. He injects confidence in others. When he was the captain, he ensured everyone remained fit.

"Fitness was his top parameter in the team. He has created that culture and discipline in the team. That atmosphere was created by Virat bhai and it's a commendable thing. He is the reason why all the Indian players are so fit," said Kaliyar.