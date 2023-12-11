From Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: AI Imagines Team India Stars As Fat Blokes

By: Aakash Singh | December 11, 2023
Believe it or not but this is Virat Kohli, one of the fittest athletes on the planet, but not according to AI
Team India captain Rohit Sharma's jersey is almost going to rip off from his body in this AI image
It's hard to imagine Hardik Pandya as fat as this considering his lean physique
Ravindra Jadeja looks the happiest with his weight and food in this AI picture
AI also imagined former India captain MS Dhoni as old and fat
This is how Virat Kohli might look if he gains a lot of weight in future
'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja imagined as old and fat with spectacles by AI
Rohit Sharma looks the least recognisable in this AI image
