Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: 2-Time World Cup Winner’s Cricketing Journey & Battling Cancer

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 11, 2023
Yuvraj Singh aspired to be a roller skater but his father, Yograj Singh, wanted him to focus on cricket
The southpaw was first shot to fame when he played an innings of 358 off 579 balls for Punjab against Bihar in the Cooch Behar Trophy 2000
Yuvraj's international breakthrough came in 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy Quarterfinal against Australia, wherein he scored 84 off 80 balls
In 2002, Yuvraj Singh played a crucial role to help India win the final match against England to clinch the Natwest Series
In 2007, Yuvraj became the first player to smash six consecutive 6s in an over in T20Is against England in the T20 World Cup in South Africa
In 2011, the southpaw was diagnosed during the ODI World Cup in India. But, Yuvraj continued to play and won the Man of The Series award alongside helping India win the covered trophy
After the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj underwent chemotherapy and was discharged from the hospital after completing his final cycle of his treatment in March 2012
Yuvraj Singh made a comeback in 2012 T20 World Cup and emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India (8) in the tournament
In 2017, Yuvraj scored his first international century after battling cancer in an ODI against England, registering his best individual ODI score of 150.
