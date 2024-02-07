Viral Pics: MS Dhoni Spotted With Sticker Of His Childhood Friend's Shop's Name On Bat He Will Use In IPL 2024

In a recent practice session in Ranchi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted using a bat with a Prime Sports sticker. Prime Sports is the company owned by his childhood friend Paramjit Singh, who had a significant influence in Dhoni's early cricketing journey.

Paramjit Singh, along with other friends, played a crucial role in shaping Dhoni's career.

This camaraderie was perfectly portrayed in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, highlighting the immense contributions of friends during the former India captain's formative years.

Viral Moment on Social Media

A couple of pictures of Dhoni practicing with the Prime Sports-stickered bat, linking back to Paramjit's shop in Ranchi, is gaining attention on social media.

It symbolises the lasting bonds and shared history between Dhoni and his childhood friends.

Dhoni's Cricketing Journey

From his early sporting days in Ranchi, Dhoni rose to cricketing stardom, leading the Indian cricket team to significant victories, including the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, 2010 & 2016 Asia Cups, 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

He remains the only skipper in world cricket to win all three ICC trophies. The man has left a rich legacy with his captaincy, batting and wicketkeeping in the international arena.

Uncertain Future in IPL

While Dhoni has retired from international and domestic cricket, his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains uncertain.

Speculations surround whether the upcoming IPL 2024 could mark Dhoni's final season, but the 42-year-old has kept his plans undisclosed.

Dhoni is set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, aiming for a record-breaking sixth title. As fans eagerly await his decision on the future, IPL 2024 could potentially be the last season where Dhoni dons the captain's role for CSK.