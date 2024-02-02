'I Used To Go Back To My Room & Cry': Rishabh Pant Recalls 'Dhoni, Dhoni' Taunts By Fans For His Wicketkeeping Error In Mohali

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Team India's wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant recalled an incident where fans at the stadium were chanting the name of former India captain MS Dhoni's name when he made a wicketkeeping error during a T20I match in Mohali.

In the initial stages of his wicketkeeping career with Team India, Rishabh had ups and downs as he was struggling to fill in big void left by MS Dhoni. Due to his errors behind the wicket, Pant faced criticism and taunt by the fans. The fans would often chant MS Dhoni's name at the stadium when he kept making wicketkeeping errors

Speaking to Star Sports, Rishabh Pant revealed that he felt hurt by the constant chanting of MS Dhoni's name in Mohali. The 25-year-old added that he couldn't even breathe properly due to pressure on him to fill in the role left by former India captain.

"First of all I don't understand, a youngster has come into the team and why are you talking like this. Some has played 5 matches and other has played 500 matches. They have had such a long journey with so many ups and downs. I used to feel bad. I used to go back to my room and cry." Pant said.

"I used to think 20-21 at that time and felt I couldn't breath. There is no pressure. I missed stumping and everybody started chanting 'Dhoni, Dhoni' in Mohali." he added.

After MS Dhoni's retirement from International cricket, India was struggling to find a replacement for legendary wicketkeeper who can fill in his shoes with the gloves. Rishabh Pant was seen as an ideal replacement for MS Dhoni not just because of his wicketkeeping skills but also for his hard-hitting ability in the middle order.

Rishabh Pant on his relationship with MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant has opened about his relationship with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. He stated that he can discuss any topics with Dhoni, adding that those topics cannot be discussed with anybody else other than former India captain. Pant also recalled a hilarious incident between the duo.

"Firstly, I cannot explain my relationship with Mahi Bhai. I have learned so much from him. Mahi bhai is the only one who I have discussed and talks everything and freely. I discussed things with him that I wouldn't discuss with anybody else. That's the kind of relationship with him".

"Once during training, I told him that I am able to keep flawlessly during IPL games but when it comes to international games, I fumble or make mistakes."

"I asked him for advice and he just told me casually to keep the same mentality like for an international game. As if it was that easy and I told him that 'Bhaiyya, you are a legend, I'm just starting' (laughs). I sometimes joke with him that, 'you became a legend and left all the pressure on me, that's unfair." he added.

Rishabh Pant is currently on recovery mode after fatal accident on New Year in December 2022. The swashbuckling batter is expected to make his return to competitive cricket in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He has been retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024.