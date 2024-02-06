MS Dhoni Seeks Blessings At A Ranchi Temple Ahead Of IPL 2024; Watch

MS Dhoni spotted in a Ranchi temple. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was spotted at the Deori Maa temple near Ranchi as he sought blessings ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 42-year-old was seen sporting long hair with beard and a kurta.

A few security officials were also spotted among the crowd as they tried to make way for the keeper-batter as the fans had gone crazy by his presence.

Here is the clip of the same:

The Ranchi-born cricketer has confirmed his return for IPL 2024 after raising doubts following IPL 2023 final due to his knee injury. Dhoni underwent surgery after the last edition and seems to have regained fitness to partake in the lucrative T20 league. Chennai Super Kings' thrilling victory over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last year made Dhoni the joint-most successful captain, winning 5 titles.

CSK shell out INR 14 crore on Daryl Mitchell during IPL 2024 auction:

Meanwhile, the IPL 2024 auction held in December in Dubai saw the Yellow Army buy 6 players. New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell fetched a mammoth 14 crore after a stellar 2023 World Cup campaign when he aggregated 552 runs. Rachin Ravindra was a steal as he went for 1.8 crore.

Young Indian batter Sameer Rizvi was yet another massive purchase, earning a bid of INR 8.40 crore from the franchise. The other players bought by them were Shardul Thakur (INR 4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2 crore), and Avanish Rao Aravelly (INR 20 Lakh).