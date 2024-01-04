Video: Virat Kohli's Funny Pose In Group Picture Goes Viral As India, South Africa Share Gandhi-Mandela Trophy

Former India captain Virat Kohli was in his elements after the team's comprehensive victory over South Africa in the second and final Test at Newlands on Thursday.

India outclassed the Proteas by 7 wickets to draw the series 1-1 and become the first Asian team to win a Test in Cape Town.

After the match, players from both teams posed with the Gandhi-Mandela trophy which was shared by South Africa's stand-in skipper Dean Elgar and India captain Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, who seemed over the moon with India's win, had some fun during the photo session on the field.

India decimate Proteas within 2 days

The second Test ended inside two days and 107 overs, making it the shortest red-ball match ever played in international cricket history.

A record 23 wickets fell on the first day, followed by 10 on Day 2 with the visitors emerging victorious after 642 deliveries.

India bowled out South Africa for 55 in the first session after losing the toss and then took a 98-run first innings lead after suffering a dramatic batting collapse which saw them lose their last 6 wickets for no run with the team score stuck at 153.

The hosts then rode on a superb 106 from Aiden Markram but the failure of the rest of the batters resulted in their downfall as they could only set a target of 79 to win for India.

Rohit (17*), Yashasvi Jaiswal (28), Shubman Gill (10), Virat Kohli (12) and Shreyas Iyer (4*) finished the chase for India in just 12 overs, during the second session on Day 2.