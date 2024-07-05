Video: India Skipper Rohit Sharma Keeps T20 World Cup Trophy At BCCI Headquarters In Mumbai

India skipper Rohit Sharma placing the T20 World Cup trophy at BCCI headquarters | Credits: BCCI Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has kept prestigious T20 World Cup trophy at the BCCI headquarters following the victory celebrations in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4.

The Men in Blue received a massive reception from Mumbaikars as they took out an open-top bus victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede Point, where the BCCI felicitated the players in front of a massive crowd. A sea of fans thronged to the streets to catch glimpse of the players who brought back T20 World Cup trophy to India after 17 years.

After felicitation ceremony, Team India players took out a victory lap of honour to express their gratitude to the fans at the Wankhede Stadium for their support throughout the tournament. Following the conclusion of the grand victory celebrations, Rohit Sharma kept the trophy at the BCCI headquarters.

In a video shared by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rohit was seen walking to the renovated board headquarters and placing the T20 World Cup trophy in the company of President Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and Secretary Jay Shah. Rohit Sharma is the third Indian player after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to win a World Cup.

With T20 World Cup triumph, Team India finally put an end to 11-year ICC and 13-year World Cup titles drought. Team India returned home with trophy three days after they were stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. The Men in Blue landed in Delhi on a special Air India chartered flight and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday before flew to Mumbai for grand celebrations on the same day.

The win has brought smiles to crores of people': Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma couldn't be more happier than putting smiles on the faces of the Indians after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. He said that the fans were desperate to see Team India bringing back the trophy home.

"This (crowd) tells that the desperation we had to win was similar to the desperation which the fans had. The win has brought smiles on faces of crores of people. This is a special team and this trophy belongs to the nation." Rohit Sharma while addressing the crowd inside the Wankhede Stadium.

The next edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in India in 2026 and the Men in Blue will enter the ICC tournament as the defending champions since 2017.