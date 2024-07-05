'Never Take A World Cup Final Away From Mumbai’: Aaditya Thackeray Slams BCCI Following T20 WC Victory Celebration In City

Shiv Sena Uddhav Bal Thackeray leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for hosting ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Aaditya in a social media post on Friday, wrote, "Yesterday’s celebration in Mumbai is also a strong message to the BCCI… Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai!'

Aaditya's attack on national governing body of cricket in India comes a day after enourmous crowd of Mumbaikars welcomed Indian cricket team as the champions of ICC Cricket World Cup 2024 enthralled them in the victory parade on Thursday (July 4).

The crowds remained at Wankhede Stadium for hours to welcome the T20 Indian cricket team. Wankhede has been witness to numerous historic cricketing events, including India’s first T-20 World Cup victory celebration in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy, the triumphant 2011 Cricket World Cup win on home soil, and the emotional farewell of Sachin Tendulkar, the Master-Blaster, in 2013.

Aaditya Thackeray previously criticised the BJP for relocating opportunities and events from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. In an interview with the Hindustan Times during the May Lok Sabha elections this year, Aaditya stated, "Maharashtra has suffered significant losses with industries and projects being shifted to Gujarat, including the International Finance Center, Vedanta Foxconn, bulk drugs park, and medical devices park. Even the World Cup final match was moved to Ahmedabad instead of Mumbai, which we had anticipated."