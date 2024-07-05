'Happy We Could Achieve Something For Fans': India Skipper Rohit Sharma On T20 WC Triumph Amid Victory Parade In Mumbai; VIDEO

Rohit Sharma during Victory Parade in Mumbai | Credits: BCCI Twitter

India skipper Rohit Sharma couldn't be more happier than winning the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph for the fans amid the grand victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4.

Mumbaikars gave a rousing reception to Team India players, who took out a much-awaited open-top bus victory parade from the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) to Wankhede Stadium, where the players were felicitated by the BCCI in front of a massive crowd.

The 2 km parade from NCPA to Wankhede Stadium brought Mumbai's traffic to a standstill as a sea of fans thronged to the streets to get glimpses of the T20 World Cup champions. The BCCI shared a video on its X handle (formerly Twitter) to give a glimpse of the victory parade, where the players were mesmerized by the reception they received in Mumbai.

In the video, Rohit Sharma spoke about how T20 World Cup 2024 victory parade is more special to him than of 2007 celebrations.

"2007 was a different feeling. We started in the afternoon and this is in the evening. This is a little more special because I was leading the team so it is a very proud moment for me."

When the nation jumped with joy and celebrated with their heroes 🇮🇳❤️#TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 shares his feeling of being part of the majestic victory parade 🥳#T20WorldCup | #Champions pic.twitter.com/wVmU9nhT9f — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2024

The 19-year-old Rohit Sharma was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni, defeating Pakistan in the Final.

The 2007 T20 World Cup was where Rohit Sharma started off his international career and went on to establish himself as one of the best batters in modern-era cricket. However, India skipper's life came to full circle after leading the Men in Blue to second T20 World Cup triumph by defeating South Africa in the Final in Barbados on June 29.

Rohit Sharma lauded passion for the fans

India skipper Rohit Sharma highlighted the passion of the fans who gathered to give rousing reception to the players who brought India's glory back with T20 World Cup triumph. He was happy that his team could achieve the T20 World Cup win for the fans.

"You can make out the excitement. It shows how much it means, not just to us but to the entire nation. It means a lot. So I am happy we could achieve something like this for them as well."

Indian cricket team brought T20 World Cup trophy home after 17 years. With T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the Final, the Men in Blue ended 11-year ICC and 13-year World Cup titles drought.

Moreover, the Men in Blue earsed the wounds of the ODI World Cup 2023 Final defeat against Australia in Ahmedabad in November.