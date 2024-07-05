 Video: Rohit Sharma Returns Home To Grand Welcome From His Childhood Friends After T20 WC 2024 Victory Celebrations In Mumbai
After the grand T20 World Cup 2024 victory parade and further celebrations at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma returned to his home where his friends waiting for him to give him a grand welcome.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma received a grand welcome from his childhood friends. | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma received a grand welcome from his childhood friends as he returned home after the majestic T20 World Cup 2024 victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4.

The Mumbaikars went berserk as Team India took out an open-top bus parade from Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium, where the players were felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 2 km parade brought Mumbai's traffic to a standstill.

There was massive support for Mumbai boy Rohit Sharma as he led the Team India to second T20 World Cup triumph, with their first victory coming in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, which Rohit was part of.

In a video that went viral, Rohit Sharma can be seen arriving at his Mumbai residence where he saw his friends waiting for him to receive him. Indian skipper's friends and his Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Verma gave him a salute and did a slow back before hugging him as he returned hom as T20 World Cup winning captain.

