Video: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Dance Together During India's T20 WC 2024 Victory Lap At Wankhede Stadium

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Indian players dancing together to a dhol | Credits: Mumbai Indians Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli spotted dancing together during the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup 2024 victory lap at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4.

The Men in Blue landed in Mumbai after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7 Lok Jan Marg in New Delhi. After landing in India's financial capital, Team India took out a much-anticipated open-top bus victory parade to celebrate the return of T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years.

The Mumbaikars went berserk as they gave rousing reception to the heroes who helped Team India ended 11-year ICC title drought. The parade started from National Centre Of Performing Art to Wankhede Stadium, where a large number of fans thronged to the iconic venue to witness felicitation ceremony of Team India.

After the felicitation ceremony, the Men in Blue carried out a victory lap to thank the fans for their support throughout the tournament. Amid the victory, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli started to shake their legs to a dhol that was being played at the stadium to create a joyous atmosphere.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rohit and Kohli were seen dancing together before other teammates joined them and turned the celebration into a lively party on the field. It was a rare sight for the fans to witness Kohli and Rohit dancing together.