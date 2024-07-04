Video: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Hold Trophy Aloft During T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Parade In Mumbai

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma flaunted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy aloft amid the victory parade in the financial capital of the city, Mumbai. In a video gone viral on social media, the star duo were all smiles as the hoisted the coveted trophy by being all smiles.

Both Rohit and Kohli were instrumental in India's 2nd T20 World Cup win. Rohit finished the tournament as the 2nd highest run-getter with 257. The former captain, meanwhile, struggled throughout the tournament, but came to the fore in the final against South Africa in Barbados with a vital 76 off 58 deliveries. His innings propelled the Men in Blue to 176 and they eventually won by 7 runs to lift the trophy.

#WATCH | Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lift the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy and show it to the fans who have gathered to see them hold their victory parade, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/jJsgeYhBnw — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also retired from T20I cricket after the tournament:

Following the nail-biting victory at the Kensington Oval, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also bid adieu to the shortest format at the highest level. The duo also retired as the top two run-getters of the format, with Rohit finishing as the highest with 4231 runs in 159 fixtures.

Meanwhile, Team India had to spend 3 extra days in the Caribbean due to a hurricane in Barbados, thereby delaying their departure. The entire contingent took a special flight on Wednesday to reach early morning on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and co. met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi after landing before coming to Mumbai.