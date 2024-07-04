Video: Virat Kohli Left Surprised By Huge Crowd Of Fans Welcoming Team India at Delhi Airport

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli was left surprised by a huge crowd of enthusiastic fans who thronged to welcome the Men in Blue at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Thursday, July 4.

The T20 World Cup 2024 winners finally returned home as they landed in Delhi three days after being stranded in Barbados as the island country was hit by Hurricane Beryl. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged a special Air India chartered flight to bring Team India, along with the Indian media who had been covering the tournament, back from Barbados.

India squad, their families and support staff departed from Barbados on Wednesday afternoon and landed in India's capital during the wee hours of Thursday. Indian players received a rousing welcome from fans who were waiting outside the arrival terminal to get glimpses of the champions who brought glory back to India with T20 World Cup triumph.

In a video that went viral on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen speaking to someone on the bus when he looked outside and was left surprised by a huge crowd cheering for Team India. He also asked his teammates to have a look at the crowd.