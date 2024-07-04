Video: India Skipper Rohit Sharma & Coach Rahul Dravid Cut Cake As T20 WC Champions Leave ITC Maurya Hotel To Meet PM Narendra Modi In Delhi

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid cut the cake as they leave with squad to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi from ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi on Thursday, July 4.

The T20 World Cup 2024 winners landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi during the early hours of Thursday. The Men in Blue received a rousing reception from the crowd who gathered to get glimpses of the heroes who helped Team India lift the coveted T20 World Cup trophy after 17 long years.

As soon as Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue arrived at Delhi Airport, they headed towards ITC Maurya Hotel, where they took rest before going to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ITC Maurya Hotel chef team prepared a special cake for Team India to celebrate their triumphant return from Barbados, where they were stranded for three days due to Hurricane Beryl.

Before leaving to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid cut the cake prepared by ITC Maurya Hotel to mark their joyous return with the T20 World Cup trophy.

#WATCH | Indian Captain Rohit Sharma cuts a cake at ITC Maurya in Delhi to celebrate the ICC T20 World Cup victory. pic.twitter.com/mTE6jCaTPR — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

#WATCH | Indian Cricket team Coach Rahul Dravid cuts a cake at ITC Maurya in Delhi to celebrate the ICC T20 World Cup victory. pic.twitter.com/ZXf0PQjy1U — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Apart from Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli too cut the cake before leaving the hotel to meet PM Modi. Kohli was one of the star performers for Team India in T20 World Cup Final as he played a brilliant innings of 76 off 59 balls to help India post a defendable total of 176/6 in 20 overs before Indian bowlers did their brilliant job to restrict South Africa to 169/8 in a stipulated 20 overs.

#WATCH | Virat Kohli cuts a cake at ITC Maurya in Delhi to celebrate the ICC T20 World Cup victory. pic.twitter.com/frjDSZNswB — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Indian players were spotted wearing a special jersey, with 'India Champions' written on it. The Men in Blue donned the special jersey for the felicitation ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and open-bus parade in Mumbai today.

After the meeting with PM Modi, India squad will head to Indira Gandhi International Airport and leave for Mumbai, where they take out the much-awaited open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium, where they place the coveted T20 World Cup trophy at the BCCI Headquarters.

The Mumbaikars are expected to throng the streets in large numbers as they will join in to celebrate the triumphant return of the heroes who helped India end their long title drought by lifting the T20 World Cup trophy.