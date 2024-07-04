Video: Suryakumar Yadav Dances His Heart Out As Team India Receives Rousing Welcome At ITC Maurya Hotel In Delhi

Suryakumar Yadav | Credits: Vani Mehrotra Twitter

Team India's flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav danced his heart out as the T20 World Cup 2024 champions received a rousing welcome at ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi on Thursday on July 7.

The Men in Blue, their families and support staff returned home as they landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after being stranded in Barbados for three days due to Hurricane Beryl. India squad departed from Barbados on Wednesday afternoon and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi during the early hours of Thursday.

After landing in Delhi, Indian players, their families and supporting staff boarded the bus and headed towards ITC Maurya Hotel, where they will take rest before meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The T20 World Cup 2024 winners received a rousing welcome from the hotel staff of ITC Maurya. In a video that went viral on social media, Suryakumar Yadav was seen dancing outside the hotel, where the players were welcomed with cheers and applause, celebrating their triumphant return.