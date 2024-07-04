Video: India Skipper Rohit Sharma Shows T20 World Cup Trophy To Fans At Delhi Airport

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a glimpse of the coveted T20 World Cup trophy to the fans who gathered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Thursday morning, July 7.

The Men in Blue finally returned home after being stranded in Hurricane Beryl-hit Barbados for three days following T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the ultimate title clash at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) arranged a special Air India Flight with a call sign 'AIC24CWC' to fetch India squad from Barbados. Indian players, families and support staff boarded the special Air India Chartered Flight on Wednesday afternoon (as per Indian timing) and landed in Delhi 16 hours later.

In a video shared by PTI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rohit Sharma was seen proudly holding the T20 World Cup trophy and showing it to the enthusiastic fans who gathered at the Delhi Airport.