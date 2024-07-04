'It's Home': Team India Finally Arrives Home As T20 WC 2024 Champions Land In Delhi

The Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) has confirmed the arrival of Team India players at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Thursday morning, June 27.

Three days after being stranded in Hurricane Beryl-hit Barbados, Team India players have finally arrived home with the T20 World Cup trophy.

Team India departed from Barbados on Wednesday afternoon on a special Air India chartered flight arranged by Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI). Air India renamed special charter flight 'AIC24WC' to commemorate the Men in Blue's victory at the T20 World Cup 2024.

The BCCI took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of Indian players having look at the T20 World Cup Trophy, with tweet, "It's Home"