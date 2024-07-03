Video: Team India Boards Special Air India Flight As T20 WC Champions Finally Return Home From Hurricane-Hit Barbados

Team India players finally boarded the flight at Barbados Airport on Thursday as they left for India after being stranded in the island country for three days following T20 World Cup 2024 triumph due to Hurricane Beryl.

Indian players and their families were held up in their hotel rooms for over three days as the island nation was hit by Hurricane Beryl, causing significant travel disruptions. The airport operations in Barbados were shut down due to heavy wind and rain, making it unsafe for any flight to land or take off.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the Men in Blue's departure from Barbados with a tweet, "It's coming home."

In a video shared by sports journalist Nikil Naz, Indian players were seen boarding the Air India flight one by one. It's big sigh of relief for players, their families and supporting staff as they finally make their way back home after unexpected and stressful delay.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma took his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the T20 World Cup trophy and Suryakumar Yadav standing beside him inside the flight and captioned, "Coming Home"

Team India's incredible campaign culminated in winning the coveted T20 World Cup trophy after 17 long years, with their previous victory coming in the inaugural edition of the tournament under the dynamic leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007, defeating arch-rivals in the Final.

The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Interesingly, Rohit Sharma-led side was the only team to have remained undefeated throughout the tournament. South Africa were on an eight-match winnings streak but their unbeaten run came to an end with the defeat against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.