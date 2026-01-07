 AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain

AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain

England captain Ben Stokes left the field early on Day 4 of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney due to a right adductor complaint. Harry Brook took over captaincy as England bowled Australia out for 567. Despite injury concerns, Stokes is expected to bat down the order as England reached Tea at 174/3, cutting Australia’s lead to nine runs.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain | (Image Credits: X)

Sydney: England captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes walked off the ground early on day four of the fifth Ashes Test match here on Wednesday with a right adductor complaint.

Stokes bowled only 10 deliveries from the beginning of Day 4 play on Wednesday, then pulled up in his follow-through holding his right groin. He walked off injured in the middle of his 28th over of Australia's innings, with the England camp confirming the skipper was dealing with an adductor concern.

"Ben Stokes is currently being assessed for a right adductor complaint. We will provide an update when more information is available," England Cricket said in a statement.

Read Also
'My Nation Comes First': Indian Presenter Ridhima Pathak BREAKS Silence After Bangladesh Premier...
article-image

Down 3-1 in the series, the tourists' visit has been hampered by a number of injuries, with Stokes joining Gus Atkinson (hamstring), Jofra Archer (side strain) and Mark Wood (knee) as stricken fast bowlers on the tour.

FPJ Shorts
AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain
AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain
Elon Musk's xAI Raises $20 Billion In Funding From Nvidia, Qatar Investment Authority, Others
Elon Musk's xAI Raises $20 Billion In Funding From Nvidia, Qatar Investment Authority, Others
CLAT 2026 First Allotment List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Freeze, Float & Exit Options Explained
CLAT 2026 First Allotment List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Freeze, Float & Exit Options Explained
CES 2026: Samsung Display, Intel Unveil OLED Tech That Cuts Laptop Power Use By Up To 22%
CES 2026: Samsung Display, Intel Unveil OLED Tech That Cuts Laptop Power Use By Up To 22%

Harry Brook took on captaincy duties in Stokes' absence in the field, with England bowling the hosts out for 567.

Later in the second session of play, as England chipped away at Australia's lead, team management confirmed that Stokes will bat but probably down the order.

England lost the early wicket of Zak Crawley (1) in their second innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, though recovered through Jacob Bethell, who raised his bat for a half-century, and stitched 81-run second-wicket stand with Ben Duckett (42), who was castled by Michael Neser.

Read Also
Fans Go Crazy Over Virat Kohli's Mumbai Airport Look As They Spot Special 'Heart' Tribute To Anushka...
article-image

That brought Root to the crease and the Australians were on the money against England's leading run-getter in Test cricket. Bethell found a way to keep the scoreboard ticking and raised his second fifty of this series.

Root never looked comfortable and was eventually trapped Ibw by Boland for 6. Brook joined Bethell and the duo batted positively to stitch a 57-run partnership, bringing the deficit down to nine runs with seven wickets left, as England have made it to Tea in a promising position at 174/3.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain

AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain

SL Vs PAK T20I: Squads, Schedule, When And Where To Watch In India

SL Vs PAK T20I: Squads, Schedule, When And Where To Watch In India

'My Nation Comes First': Indian Presenter Ridhima Pathak BREAKS Silence After Bangladesh Premier...

'My Nation Comes First': Indian Presenter Ridhima Pathak BREAKS Silence After Bangladesh Premier...

Fans Go Crazy Over Virat Kohli's Mumbai Airport Look As They Spot Special 'Heart' Tribute To Anushka...

Fans Go Crazy Over Virat Kohli's Mumbai Airport Look As They Spot Special 'Heart' Tribute To Anushka...

Mumbai Crowd Gather In Large Numbers To Watch Rohit Sharma's Practice Session Ahead Of IND-NZ ODI...

Mumbai Crowd Gather In Large Numbers To Watch Rohit Sharma's Practice Session Ahead Of IND-NZ ODI...