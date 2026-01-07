 SL Vs PAK T20I: Squads, Schedule, When And Where To Watch In India
SL Vs PAK T20I: Squads, Schedule, When And Where To Watch In India

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will square off in a three-match T20I series starting on Wednesday, January 7. The series marks a crucial step and the final assignment for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. It could be pivotal for Pakistan, given they will play all their matches in Sri Lanka during the tournament.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
article-image

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will once again face off in a three-match series to kick off the New Year. The 3 T20Is will serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka next month. The series will be played at Dambulla starting on January 7.

With Sri Lanka co-hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup alongside India, this T20I series is a vital warm-up for both teams—especially since Pakistan’s entire World Cup campaign will take place on Sri Lankan soil.

Pakistan has named a rejuvenated squad for the series, opting for several new faces in the absence of senior players. Captained by Salman Ali Agha, the team is without Mohammad Rizwan, as well as Shaheen Afridi (injury), and the BBL-bound duo of Babar Azam and Haris Rauf.

Sri Lanka is viewing this series as a trial period to fine-tune their existing provisional squad before making their final selections. For Pakistan, the stakes are higher for the individuals on the field, as their spots in the upcoming World Cup squad will be determined by how well they perform in this series.

SL vs PAK Live Streaming details

As things stand, there is no live broadcast for the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 series. However, fans can still tune in on the action via subscription on the Fancode app and website. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST, with toss set half an hour earlier.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga

