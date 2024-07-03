Video: Virat Kohli Spotted Showing Hurricane Beryl To His Wife Anushka Sharma On Video Call From Hotel Room In Barbados

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli did a video call with his wife and the Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and showed her Hurricane Beryl from his hotel room in Barbados on Tuesday, July 2.

Team India T20 World Cup-winning squad was stranded in Barbados after the island country was hit by Hurricane Beryl. Three days after T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

Indian players and staff were not allowed to leave their hotel rooms due to safety concerns and severe weather conditions. In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli was seen with his mobile in his hand and seems to be on video with his wife Anushka Sharma and showing her the intense winds and heavy rains caused by Hurricane Beryl.

In T20 World Cup 2024 Final, Virat Kohli hit his form at the right time as he played a brilliant innings of 76 off 59 balls to help Team India post a total of 176/6 on the board before the Indian bowlers did their brilliant job to restrict South Africa to 169/8 in a stipulated 20 over.

Before the Ultimate title clash against South Africa, Virat Kohli received a lot of criticism for his lacklustre performances in the T20 World Cup 2024. However, he managed to silence his critics when he stepped up for Team India when he was needed the most.

In T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli has scored 151 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68 in 8 matches. Following India's T20 World Cup triumph, Kohli announced his retirement from the T20Is as he wanted the younger generation to carry forward Team India in the shortest format of the game.