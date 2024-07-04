'UK1845': Vistara Flight Pays Special Tribute To Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma As T20 WC 2024 Champions India Land In Mumbai Ahead Of Victory Parade

Rohit Sharma-led Team India has landed in Mumbai ahead of the much-anticipated open-top bus victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, July 4.

After being stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl 3 days following T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, the Men in Blue finally returned home with a trophy as they landed in Delhi and headed towards ITC Maurya Hotel, where the players took some rest before heading to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7 Lok Jan Marg.

After an hour-long meeting-cum-breakfast with PM Modi, the India squad left for Delhi Airport to take a flight to Mumbai for the much-awaited victory parade on the streets of Maharashtra's financial capital. The players boarded Vistara Flight From Delhi with a call sign 'UK 1845' and Airline service took to X handle (formerly Twitter) to announce the same.

'The UK1845' was a special Vistara flight for Team India to travel from Delhi to Mumbai for an open-top bus victory parade. However, the Vistara renamed the flight to pay tribute to India's legendary batting legendary batting duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The numbers 18 and 45 are dedicated to Kohli and Rohit as they wear same jersey numbers respectively in International cricket.

This special Vistara flight honors Kohli and Rohit's contributions in T20I as the duo announced their retirement from the shortest format of the game for Team India following the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.