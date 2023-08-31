 Viacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home Matches For Next 5 Years?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home Matches For Next 5 Years?

Viacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home Matches For Next 5 Years?

Viacom18 will pay the Indian cricket board a whopping ₹5,966 crore for 88 international matches that will be played in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
article-image

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced that Viacom18 has won the media rights (TV & digital platforms) for the international matches that will be played here over the next five years.

Viacom18, which is joint venture between the Network18 Group (subsidiary of Reliance Industries) and Paramount Global, will pay the Indian cricket board a whopping ₹5,966 crore for 88 international matches that will be played in India.

BCCI set to get richer

The media company will pay ₹3,101 crore for digital rights which is ₹35.23 to live stream every match while for TV, it will pay ₹2862 or 32.52 crore per match.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Selectors Likely To Announce Team India Squad On THIS Date
article-image

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years.

"India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of cricket fans.

"Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe," Jay Shah tweeted on X.

Read Also
'I have no hesitation': BCCI President Roger Binny Confirms His Visit To Pakistan During 2023 Asia...
article-image

Where to watch Team India matches on TV & Digital

Cricket fans will have to tune into Sports18 on their television sets to watch India's home matches while the JioCinema app will live stream the games on digital platforms.

Read Also
What Is Team India's Head-To-Head Record Against Pakistan In Asia Cup ODI Matches?
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home...

Viacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home...

Watch: Olympic Champ Gianmarco Tamberi Jumps Over Neeraj Chopra's Javelin In Fun Training Session

Watch: Olympic Champ Gianmarco Tamberi Jumps Over Neeraj Chopra's Javelin In Fun Training Session

Protests Break Out Outside Sachin Tendulkar's House For Promoting Online Gaming Company

Protests Break Out Outside Sachin Tendulkar's House For Promoting Online Gaming Company

Who Is Danielle McGahey? First Transgender Set To Play International Cricket

Who Is Danielle McGahey? First Transgender Set To Play International Cricket

Sunil Chhetri's Wife Sonam Bhattacharya Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Sunil Chhetri's Wife Sonam Bhattacharya Gives Birth To Baby Boy