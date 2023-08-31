Viacom18 Pays ₹5,966 Crore To Bag BCCI Media Rights For TV & Digital: Where To Watch India's Home Matches For Next 5 Years?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced that Viacom18 has won the media rights (TV & digital platforms) for the international matches that will be played here over the next five years.

Viacom18, which is joint venture between the Network18 Group (subsidiary of Reliance Industries) and Paramount Global, will pay the Indian cricket board a whopping ₹5,966 crore for 88 international matches that will be played in India.

BCCI set to get richer

The media company will pay ₹3,101 crore for digital rights which is ₹35.23 to live stream every match while for TV, it will pay ₹2862 or 32.52 crore per match.

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years.

"India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of cricket fans.

"Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe," Jay Shah tweeted on X.

Where to watch Team India matches on TV & Digital

Cricket fans will have to tune into Sports18 on their television sets to watch India's home matches while the JioCinema app will live stream the games on digital platforms.