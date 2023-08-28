ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Selectors Likely To Announce Team India Squad On THIS Date

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon announce the national men's squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 which will be hosted by them in October-November.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is likely to announce the Team India squad on September 3, according to reports.

The squad is set to consist of the same set of players who have been picked for the Asia Cup 2023, which starts on August 30.

The Men in Blue are currently in Bengaluru where they are attending a six-day training camp ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.

Deadline for WC squad announcement

The deadline for announcing the preliminary squads for all nations is September 5 but all teams must finalise their 15-member groups by September 28, post which any changes will need approval from the International Cricket Council.

Team India will begin their ODI World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 with the game to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With the announcement nearing, India captain Rohit Sharma will have the difficult job of dealing with players who won't make the cut.

Rohit Sharma opens up on Indian team selection process

"While picking the best combination, there will be guys who will miss out for various reasons and Rahul bhai (Dravid) and I have tried our best to explain to the players why they are not in the squad," Rohit Sharma said.

"We have tried to communicate with the players after every selection and playing XI that has been announced. We talk to them face-to-face, one-on-one why they have not been picked.

"Me, coaches, and selectors, take into account all factors like opposition, surfaces, our strengths, their weaknesses, and then reach a common ground. There is every chance that we will not be perfect always.

"At the end of the day, few individuals make decisions, and we are bound to make mistakes as humans. We won't always be right," the Hitman added.

